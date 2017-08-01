Expo 2020 Dubai to lift region’s event security benchmarks

Expo 2020 Dubai will host around 60 live shows averaging more than 15 hours of daily entertainment. As 190 participating countries and an anticipated 25 million visitors ready to descend on the emirate, there is a lot at stake for Dubai and the UAE as it hosts the first World Fair ever to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

The organising committee made its stance on safety and security plain from the offset. “We are looking for cutting-edge innovations and the latest technologies that will support the delivery of a safe and secure World Expo,” said an Expo 2020 Dubai spokesperson. And it quickly backed the statement up with a call to small-to-medium enterprises operating in the security sector to help deliver the goal. They were invited to a ‘Meet the Buyer’ event to learn more about Expo 2020’s security requirements and the opportunities for participation, and to pitch their products and services directly to the Expo Team.

And while SMEs were urged to innovate, multinational corporations were encouraged to play a part in ensuring that security would be paramount throughout the event’s Dubai South site, which will have one of the world’s largest installations of smart building technologies.

The regional contingency of Chinese video surveillance giant, Hikvision Middle East, which is now advancing AI-driven and machine learning technologies for super advanced security is also readying to make its presence felt at Expo 2020 Dubai. Its Regional President Binson Xu said the show will set the scene for future security at major events and will headline the entertainment and tourism propositions of the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

In advance of Expo 2020 Dubai, Hikvision Middle East will roll-out new technologies at Intersec, the world’s leading trade fair for security, safety and fire protection, which runs at Dubai World Trade Centre from 19-21 January.

The 22nd edition of Intersec will host more than 1,100 exhibitor from 54 countries, highlighting a comprehensive range of products and services across seven product sections: Commercial Security, Smart Home, Cyber Security, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, Homeland Security & Policing and Perimeter & Physical Security.