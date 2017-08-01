IHCL opens Taj Fateh Prakash Palace

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has opened Taj Fateh Prakash Palace in Udaipur, India.

Comprising 65 rooms and suites, the five-star hotel sits inside of the 400-year old Palace City Complex.

Facilities include the ornate 5,177 square feet Durbar Hall which can be used to host weddings, conferences and banquets, as well as five other conference facilities. The hotel also features an outdoor pool, F&B venues and an airport chauffer service.

IHCL managing director and CEO, Puneet Chhatwal said: “As custodians of Indian hospitality, it is our privilege and honour to be entrusted with the responsibility of managing Taj Fateh Prakash Udaipur. This addition is an important milestone in our growing portfolio of iconic and luxurious hotels. We remain most grateful to Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar for having reposed his trust in us.”

The Lake Palace Hotels & Motels Private Limited chairman and managing director, Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar elaborated: “In 2020, we strengthen our bond through Taj Fateh Prakash Udaipur, which is a significant palace by virtue of having been witness to many a royal function over time.”

With the opening, IHCL now has four properties in India’s Udaipur.