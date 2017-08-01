Jannah Hotels & Resorts announces Expo 2020 offers

Jannah Hotels & Resorts announces Expo 2020 offers
The package is on offer from January 1 until February 1
Published: 8 January 2020 - 2:30 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Jannah Hotels & Resorts has announced it will offer packages with hotel rooms for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Running from January 1 until February 1, the group will offer the Expo package at Jannah Marina Bay Suites, Jannah Burj Al Sarab, Jannah Place Dubai Marina, Jannah Dubai Creekside and Jannah Ras Al Khaimah.

The package comprises a complimentary breakfast, a 20% discount at F&B venues and a room update to the next category.

Guests will also receive a one-day or a three-day pass with their stay depending on the package.

The packages are:

Jannah Burj Al Sarab: AED 420 per night including one day pass to Expo 2020 Dubai, AED 1,190 for three nights inclusive of breakfast and three day pass to Expo 2020 Dubai.

Jannah Marina Bay Suites: AED 520 per night including one day pass to Expo 2020 Dubai, AED 1,340 for three nights inclusive of breakfast and three day pass to Expo 2020 Dubai.

Jannah Place Dubai Marina: AED 470 per night including one day pass to Expo 2020 Dubai, AED 1,205 for three nights inclusive of breakfast and three day pass to Expo 2020 Dubai.

Jannah Dubai Creekside: AED 420 per night including one day pass to Expo 2020 Dubai, AED 1,190 for three nights inclusive of breakfast and three day pass to Expo 2020 Dubai.

Jannah Ras Al Khaimah: AED 420 per night including one day pass to Expo 2020 Dubai, AED 1,190 for three nights inclusive of breakfast and three day pass to Expo 2020 Dubai.

