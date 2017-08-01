LEVA Hotels & Resorts to operate hotel in Uganda

Dubai-based LEVA Hotels & Resorts has signed with Prism Construction Company to operate Emin Pasha Lake View Residences in Uganda.

Located in the Kampala capital city, the hotel will comprise 56 rooms, along with a pool, sauna, gym, spa, two F&B venues and MICE facilities.

Once opened, LEVA claims it will be the city’s first boutique hotel; it will be located close to the Independence Monument in the city.

The group’s CEO, JS Anand said: “Uganda is a remarkable destination. We are delighted to partner with Prism Construction Company and extremely grateful to the group for giving us this fantastic opportunity. Africa is one of the key growth markets for us and we are thrilled to debut in the continent with an exceptional property like Emin Pasha Lake View Hotel Residences.”

He told Hotelier Middle East last year the difficulties associated with a boutique hotel group. He explained: "Is it a challenge for us to position ourselves? Absolutely, since we don’t have the colossal marketing budgets of international brands or the giant loyalty programmes. What is essential is to understand the consumer behaviour and what they want. Equally important is the online reputation management which has a direct impact on demand,”

LEVA urged that Uganda’s hospitality industry is “witnessing incredible growth” with tourism arrivals increasing year on year.