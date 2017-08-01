LEVA Hotels & Resorts to operate hotel in Uganda

Hospitality
News
LEVA Hotels & Resorts to operate hotel in Uganda
JS Anand
Published: 8 January 2020 - 11:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Dubai-based LEVA Hotels & Resorts has signed with Prism Construction Company to operate Emin Pasha Lake View Residences in Uganda.

Located in the Kampala capital city, the hotel will comprise 56 rooms, along with a pool, sauna, gym, spa, two F&B venues and MICE facilities.

Once opened, LEVA claims it will be the city’s first boutique hotel; it will be located close to the Independence Monument in the city.

The group’s CEO, JS Anand said: “Uganda is a remarkable destination. We are delighted to partner with Prism Construction Company and extremely grateful to the group for giving us this fantastic opportunity. Africa is one of the key growth markets for us and we are thrilled to debut in the continent with an exceptional property like Emin Pasha Lake View Hotel Residences.”

He told Hotelier Middle East last year the difficulties associated with a boutique hotel group. He explained: "Is it a challenge for us to position ourselves? Absolutely, since we don’t have the colossal marketing budgets of international brands or the giant loyalty programmes. What is essential is to understand the consumer behaviour and what they want. Equally important is the online reputation management which has a direct impact on demand,”

LEVA urged that Uganda’s hospitality industry is “witnessing incredible growth” with tourism arrivals increasing year on year.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Uganda News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

More related galleries

Power List: Women in Hospitality - 15-11
    Photos: Renovated F&B venues at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman
      Photos: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans
        Power List: Women in Hospitality - 20-16
          In pictures: Films at the Reel Palestine Film Festival 2020