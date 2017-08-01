Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa to reopen after a €30M renovation

Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa is planned to reopen this month following a €30 million (AED 122.4 million) renovation.

Once opened the hotel will comprise 301 rooms, including a 150 square metre presidential suite. The property will also house five restaurants, three bars, an outdoor pool and an indoor pool.

Part of the renovation project was redesigning the interior. RPW Design partner, Elizabeth Lane explained: “It has been a privilege and really exciting working with the team on the renovation and rebranding of the hotel. Inspired by the heritage of Balluta Bay we have woven the traditional crafts of Malta throughout the design in a contemporary way. Giving the hotel a real sense of place while looking to the future. It will be an ideal destination for business or leisure or a combination of both.”

The property’s general manager, Alex Incorvaja continued: “Following this extensive renovation and upgrade to all rooms, restaurants, and bars, we are thrilled to be opening our doors to guests this winter, positioning ourselves as one of Malta’s leading 5-star properties. By being part of Marriott International’s leading global travel program Bonvoy, the hotel and of course the destination itself will be exposed on an incredible worldwide platform, accessible to over 110 million loyal members.”