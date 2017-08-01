Millennium Central Mafraq is now open

Millennium Hotels has opened Millennium Central Mafraq following a takeover in late 2019.

Formerly the Mafraq Hotel Abu Dhabi, the four-star has reopened, located 10 minutes from the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Comprising 242 rooms and serviced apartments, the property also features six F&B venues, along with a pool, gym, spa, tennis court and play area for children.

The hotel has become the second property within the group’s Millennium Central portfolio; a more lifestyle-focused set of properties. Millennium Central Downtown in Dubai houses 242 rooms and suites also.

General manager Osama Ibrahim said: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of Millennium Central Mafraq that represents a one of a kind oasis. The hotel provides comfort, relaxation and entertainment with customized services to meet the different needs of all our guests.”

The group’s portfolio in MENA contains 45 properties, with close to 15,000 keys spread across the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, KSA, Jordan, Turkey and Georgia.