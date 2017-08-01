Millennium Central Mafraq is now open

Hospitality
News
Millennium Central Mafraq is now open
The property comprises 242 rooms and serviced apartments
Published: 8 January 2020 - 11:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Millennium Hotels has opened Millennium Central Mafraq following a takeover in late 2019.

Formerly the Mafraq Hotel Abu Dhabi, the four-star has reopened, located 10 minutes from the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Comprising 242 rooms and serviced apartments, the property also features six F&B venues, along with a pool, gym, spa, tennis court and play area for children.

The hotel has become the second property within the group’s Millennium Central portfolio; a more lifestyle-focused set of properties. Millennium Central Downtown in Dubai houses 242 rooms and suites also.

General manager Osama Ibrahim said: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of Millennium Central Mafraq that represents a one of a kind oasis. The hotel provides comfort, relaxation and entertainment with customized services to meet the different needs of all our guests.”

The group’s portfolio in MENA contains 45 properties, with close to 15,000 keys spread across the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, KSA, Jordan, Turkey and Georgia.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Creek Customs and Deira Wharfage Centers dealt with 18,000 vessels in 2019
    Air freight demand down 1.1% in November 2019
      Aviation fuel market to hit US$325 billion by 2026
        Ajman Department of Ports and Customs launches artificial and business intelligence (AI/BI) powered services
          Indian telcos request open hearing as they attempt to overturn $13bn AGR ruling

            More related galleries

            Power List: Women in Hospitality - 15-11
              Photos: Renovated F&B venues at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman
                Photos: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans
                  Power List: Women in Hospitality - 20-16
                    In pictures: Films at the Reel Palestine Film Festival 2020