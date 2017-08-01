Suppliers You Should Know: Laufen

Tell us about your company?

The Laufen Bathrooms AG is a Swiss company specialising in premium complete bathroom solutions. Established in 1892 in Laufen/Switzerland, it operates internationally manufacturing bathroom ceramics and faucets and distributing bathroom furniture, accessories for the bathroom, bathtubs and shower trays.

Laufen employs a workforce of 2,500 with eight factories located in Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland and produces three million ceramic items per year.

What is your annual turnover?

Consolidated turnover: €280,000,000.

What are your core products/ services for the hospitality industry?

Laufen is well-known for being a highly innovative company with more than 125 years of expertise in ceramics. It is no coincidence, that Laufen invented the revolutionary SaphirKeramik, which possesses all the hygienic advantages of traditional bathroom ceramics, but is thinner, more deﬁned, and extremely robust.

What sets your company apart from its competitors?

Laufen has never forgotten its roots. The products combine Swiss quality with a free spirit and the idea of extracting new forms from the traditional ceramic material to new and independent bathroom concepts. Furthermore the bathroom specialist has solutions and modern materials at its disposal to realise the made-to-measure bathroom. For example to fulﬁ ll the exacting requirements of architects, planners and engineers who design highquality private residences as well as public and semi-public buildings, such as hotels.

Have you launched any products or services recently?

‘The New Classic’, presented at ISH 2019 is a bathroom collection by Laufen designed under the creative leadership of superstar designer Marcel Wanders. The idea behind is to re-interpret classical styles in a contemporary way using our ultra-modern ceramic material ‘SaphirKeramik’. The range encompasses washstands, washbasin bowls, toilets, a bidet and bathtub, faucets, mirrors and accessories, as well as furniture – perfect for equipping complete hotel bathrooms with a classic edge, that are calling to mind the poetry and romance of bygone times.

In addition to ‘The New Classic’, we presented novelties for the ‘Sonar’ collection (designed by Patricia Urquiola), ‘Val’ (designed by Konstantin Grcic) and ‘Kartell by Laufen’ (designed by Ludovica + Roberto Palomba).

Is your company involved in any sustainability initiatives?

Laufen places priority on environmentally-friendly production, using the resources (energy, raw material and water) in the most effective way throughout the whole manufacturing process. This optimisation of resources needed for manufacturing starts during the development of new product concepts and their technical development. At Laufen, innovation is all about treating the environment and its resources responsibly. This maxim is reflected in innovative, resource-friendly design, production processes and products.

How does your service or product add value to a hotel’s offering?

From the numerous projects we have realised worldwide, we have the speciﬁc knowhow needed to create a hotel bathroom attractive, comfortable and enjoyable for the guests - and highly functional and as a safe investment for the hotel management. And, of course, our Global Projects Team is committed and passionate about bringing the highest level of professionalism through logistics and project management that is needed to support our partners optimally.