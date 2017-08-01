Visa-free entry for Mexicans to UAE announced

Visa-free entry for Mexicans to UAE announced
The UAE has been working to strengthen its tourism connections with Mexico
Published: 8 January 2020 - 8:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Mexican-nationals can now enter the UAE without a visa.

Sister publication Arabian Business reported the UAE government made the statement via Twitter.

The decision was made to strengthen the UAE's position regionally and internationally, as well as to improve bilateral relations with Mexico reported Emirates news agency WAM.

WAM explained: "The decision will open up new prospects for UAE passport holders in tourism, investment and commerce and will facilitate their movements between the two countries. The decision will facilitate entry, exit and passage for nationals of both countries without the need to apply for visa."

The UAE has been strengthening its tourism connections with Mexico; on December 9, 2019 Emirates completed its first flight between Dubai and Mexico. The airline’s senior VP for commercial operations, Americas, Salem Goaidallah called it an excellent route both for passengers and businesses.

Similarly, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Prime Minister and Vice President and Ruler of Dubai announced this week a multi-entry five-year tourist visa will be rolled out.

