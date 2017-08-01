3BK Restaurant launches its terrace

The outdoor space at 3BK is Burj Khalifa's larget terrace
Published: 9 January 2020 - 2:15 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

3BK Restaurant has opened Burj Khalifa’s largest terrace. Dominating the third floor of the tallest building in the world, the restaurant, located in the Armani Hotel, offers an upscale dining experience with a multi-faceted menu that includes Asian, European, Middle Eastern and Latin American cuisines.

Signature dishes include - croquettes, fritto miso grande, all about corn, asian inspired wagyu maki rolls, asparagus and truffle, delightful miso milk cake and yuzu mess.

With views over The Dubai Fountain and Downtown Dubai, 3BK reflects the Armani aesthetic with interiors decorated in shades in shades of gold, giving a distinct characteristic to the space with tables in onyx and sofas in coloured leather. Taking centerstage, the bar celebrates modern mixology with a specially curated beverage menu, alongside a team of resident DJs.

