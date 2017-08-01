Cenizaro Hotels & Resorts adds Marrakech to its Portfolio

Cenizaro Hotels & Resorts has revealed details of its first property in Marrakech, La Maison Arabe. This new addition to the group marks further expansion into North Africa for Cenizaro Hotels & Resorts group, with the opening of The Residence Douz, their second property in Tunisia slated for late 2020.

La Maison Arabe was originally established in the 1940s by Hélène Sébillon-Larochette, and her daughter, Suzy. It was the first restaurant in the Medina of Marrakech accessible to foreigners. In 1946, the pasha Thami el Glaoui, granted the owners the right to open and provided Rhadija, a staff member from the nearby palace, to teach them the intricacies of Moroccan cuisine.

Having opened as the first boutique riad-hotel in Marrakech and Morocco in 1998, La Maison Arabe remains an intimate hotel with 32 rooms and suites, where every room is unique in its layout and decoration, most with a fireplace, private balcony or terrace. Located in the heart of the city in the authentic Bab Doukkala neighbourhood, it is only a short walk from the famous Jemaa el Fna square, a UNESCO heritage site, and Gueliz, the business and shopping centre of Marrakech.

Guests have a choice of two restaurants including Le Restaurant serving Moroccan cuisine underneath a stunning handpainted zouaké ceiling with live arabo-andalusian music, and Les Trois Saveurs, showcasing the best of French, Moroccan and Asian dining, where diners can eat on the terrace under the stars next to the swimming pool and hotel gardens. The hotel’s organic vegetable garden provides many of the herbs and produce used in the hotel’s kitchens and in their cooking workshops for guests.