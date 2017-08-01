Checking Out: Anantara Tozeur Resort

Star Wars fans will be very familiar with some of Anantara Tozeur Resort's panoramas, as the southern Tunisian desert around Tozeur served as the ﬁlming locations for numerous scenes of the epic space trilogies created by George Lucas. Guests have the opportunity to visit some of the ﬁlming locations from the ﬁrst and second trilogies, when they book the resort’s Tatooine Journey package.

Design - The resort blends modern and Moorish architecture with a series of keyhole archway spaces, a mosaic inﬁnity water feature and a deconstructed chandelier dominating the reception area. The rooms feature a subtle interweaving of Berber patterns, North African furnishings, materials, textures and desert colours Every detail, from marble ﬂoor patterns, to inlaid timber screens and traditional fret-cut lighting, highlights Tunisia’s rich heritage.

Rooms - Set in clusters along weaving pathways and amongst landscaped courtyards, the 93 guest rooms and villas include Deluxe Sahara View Rooms, One- and Two-Bedroom villas and Pool Villas. Two private three-bedroom Royal Villas welcome families, friends and groups to regal exclusivity. Each entrance leads to more than 800 square metres of indoor living space with an open plan lounge, sunken dining room and private majlis, The outdoor terrace with an inﬁnity pool and dining area is perfect for alfresco meals, with endless panoramas of the region’s famed Chott el Djerid.

Culture - The resort puts travellers in touch with local culture and history with excursions to Tozeur’s Medina and the abandoned 14th century Berber villages of Chebika, Tamerza and Mides. Commenting on the launch, Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Anantara’s parent company, Minor Hotels, said: “We are so proud to debut our luxury Anantara brand in North Africa with the launch of this spectacular resort in the desert in Tunisia. Anantara Tozeur is truly a worldclass resort and will bring new levels of Arabian hospitality and luxury to this stunning country.”