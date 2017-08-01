Four Seasons’ COYA Dubai adds calorie count to menu

Four Seasons Resort Dubai’s COYA now publishes the calories of its dishes on the menu.

The decision was made after the Dubai Municipality issued a directive last year for all restaurants in the emirate to display the number of calories in a dish.

Dishes include the 174-calorie salmon nikkei, the 1,070-calorie arroz nikkei and the 554-calorie queso manchego.

The venue’s Middle East operations manager, Mathias Piras explained: “Displaying the caloric value of each dish on COYA’s menus will empower our diners to make healthier food choices and raise their awareness of the calories they consume relative to the calories they need. We want them to know the calorie value of our dishes, but we also want to underscore the quality calories and beneficial nutrients within COYA’s menus.”

Initially the directive was mandatory as of January this year, though it has now been made voluntary for up to two years explained sister publication Caterer Middle East.