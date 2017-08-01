Hilton appoints senior culinary director of F&B

Hilton appoints senior culinary director of F&B
Sebastian Nohse
Published: 9 January 2020 - 1:45 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Sebastian Nohse has been appointed as senior culinary director for Hilton across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), based in Dubai. In his new role, Nohse will leverage his diverse industry experience to lead Food and Beverage (F&B) innovation as well as be responsible for improving day-to-day execution of Hilton’s core culinary offering.

“Sebastian’s deep creativity and passion for food combined with his culinary expertise makes him the ideal addition to the team,” said Emma Banks, Vice President of Food & Beverage Strategy and Development, Hilton, EMEA. “His discipline in execution, along with his significant wealth of culinary knowledge will truly reinforce our position in the F&B space. We are delighted to welcome him to our team.”

Prior to joining Hilton and returning to the region from his home country of Germany, Nohse held various positions in the hospitality industry, overseeing the F&B of several luxury hotels in the region and beyond. Recognition for Nohse includes being named one of the most influential F&B people in the Middle East in 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017. He was also ranked second in Caterer’s F&B Power 50 list in 2018.

