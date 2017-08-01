La Vie Hotels & Resorts debuts in the Middle East

Australia based La Vie Hotels & Resorts has announced its foray in the Middle East with the signing of La Vie Garden Hotel & Apartments in Dubai. It also marks the launch of the group’s strategy to expand in the region. The 253-keys new build hotel offers an exceptional choice of luxuriously furnished studios and one-bedroom apartments and is scheduled to open by January 2020.

La Vie Hotels & Resorts regional director of business development for MENA and Europe Mohamed Hassan said: “We are thrilled to expand our footprint beyond the Asia Pacific region and delighted to debut in the Middle East with our first hotel in Dubai that will be operated under our latest upscale brand La Vie Garden. This fabulous property, combined with its premium location in Al Sufouh, provides us with an excellent opportunity to enter the region’s hotel market at an exciting time when the emirates is getting ready to host the world for Dubai Expo 2020. Our growth plan for the Middle East is focused on entering gateway destinations while leveraging our brands with a balanced pipeline of hotels.”

The property’s leisure facilities will feature outdoor swimming pool, kids’ pool, state-of-the-art gym, male and female health club, steam room and sauna, outdoor playground and nursery for kids and sport walking track. There are also two meeting rooms and a business centre on site.

La Vie Hotels & Resorts is a third party hotel management company and works with various hotel brands. La Vie has its own 5-star brand, Tolarno and 4-star brand, La Vie Garden. The group currently operates hotels across Australia, Bhutan, China, Malaysia, Maldives Myanmar, Thailand, UAE and Ukraine.