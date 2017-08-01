OYO expects tourism boom following UAE’s five-year visa

Indian hospitality group OYO Hotels & Homes has predicted the UAE’s multi-entry, five-year visa improve tourist arrivals from around the world.

Sister publication Arabian Business reported Oyo calling the tourist visa a “game changer”. Oyo UAE reportedly said it started receiving enquiries moments after the UAE Cabinet announced the visa.

Announced earlier this week, the visa is hoped to strengthen the UAE’s tourism industry. It was followed by the news that Mexican nationals are being give visa-free entry to the UAE.

OYO UAE’s country head, Pranav Mehta said: "With this new five-year multiple entry Visa rule, we expect a steep increase in tourist arrivals from across the globe.”

Mehta continued that 2020 will be a strong year for the group thanks to the upcoming Expo. He explained: "We have observed a significant increase in the number of both leisure and business visitors since the last quarter of 2019 due to the busy MICE sector in UAE. We are gearing up for the busy months ahead of us leading up to the mega Expo 2020.”

Arabian Business also stated OYO has expanded its portfolio to 4,461 keys in 310 hotels and homes; it aims to be the largest hotel chain in the world by 2023.