Rasoi by Vineet opens in Abu Dhabi

The first Indian chef to earn a Michelin star, Vineet Bhatia, has swung opened Rasoi at Jumeirah at Etihad Towers. The restaurant joins a string of the acclaimed chef’s eateries, which span from London and Geneva to Mumbai and Mauritius.

Guests of Rasoi will enjoy a gastronomic adventure into the world of contemporary Indian cuisine, which Vineet has pioneered for the last three decades.

Combining exotic flavours from across his homeland of India, the menu unfolds like a culinary expedition. Traditional recipes are reimagined with modern culinary concepts and surprising ingredients – all presented with a uniquely contemporary vision.

Rasoi’s menu is a testament to Bhatia’s far-reaching experience and inspiration, an understated fusion of originality and complexity. Two of Vineet’s most famous dishes grace the menu – the buttery tandoori-smoked salmon is served with a refreshing cucumber raita and the beloved chocomosa, a chocolate stuffed samosa, is paired with caramelised nuts and chocolate mousse crowned with saffron-infused jalebi.

Complementing the imaginative cuisine, the backdrop offers a laid-back interpretation of contemporary Indian style. Vibrant blue accent walls meet subtly decorative murals, while a monochrome tiled floor is topped with plush velvet seats, in pops of powder pink, burnt orange and cerulean blue. Overhead, ultra-modern chandeliers double as objets d'art.