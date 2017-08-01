Suppliers You Should Know: Versapak International Ltd

Tell us about your company and when it was founded?

Versapak is a worldwide manufacturer of tamper evident solutions for the security and the medical industry. Versapak is a wholly owned, family organisation, established in 1973 and was the ﬁrst to manufacture a reusable, tamper evident solution.

How many people are employed by your company and where are they based?

Our organisation, headquartered in the United Kingdom, is complemented with ofﬁces in Europe and a wholly owned manufacturing facility with more than 100 employees. Our company also boasts a worldwide network of distributors, especially selected for their proﬁciency in operational security.

How is the company performing?

Versapak has established itself as a leader in tamper evident reusable solutions and we deliver double digit growth per annum thanks to our ability to react and innovate within new sectors such as security solutions for protecting personal data, held on lost electronic devices.

What are your core products?

Within the hospitality industry we are a leading supplier of reusable tamper-evident cash bags and document wallets, used when securing sensitive and valuable items in cash ofﬁces or lost property.

What sets your company apart from the competition?

We are proud holders of a Royal Warrant by appointment to Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. This is thanks to our provision of tamper evident Versapaks and security seals to the royal household.

What are your new launches?

Versapak’s latest pioneering achievement is its most secure locking system, the patented T2 security mechanism. At the heart of this is our T2 seal which is a 21st century technology in the ﬁeld of tamper evident tracking and security. Its most recent iteration is a seal made purely from recycled material, minimising the impact of plastic-waste in our world.

Is your company involved in any sustainability initiatives?

Versapak is 100% committed to sustainability as part of its 2020 vision. We are increasingly manufacturing from recycled plastics, we also encourage our customers to switch to our solutions rather than use single-use polythene cash bags. A Versapak can be reused over 2,000 times and we calculated that it saves enough single-use plastic waste to cover an entire football ﬁeld. We are certiﬁed with ‘The Planet Mark’ thanks to our efforts to monitor and reduce our carbon footprint and we offset emissions with a rainforest replenishment initiative in collaboration with ‘Cool Earth’.

How does your product add value to a hotel’s offering?

We offer unrivalled security and peace of mind when it comes to the movement of cash and documentation as well as the safekeeping of guests’ valuables. In a recent testimonial, our customers said they were able to make a 35% cost saving and a 100% environmental saving, thanks to using Versapak.

