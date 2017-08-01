Thomas Cook India signs strategic agreement with Experience Hub

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. has entered into a strategic long term agreement with Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to enhance visitation to the Island in 2020 and beyond through the implementation of initiatives including product development and training-engagement.

Thomas Cook India offers Experience Hub a range of consumer segments, across leisure (families, ad hoc groups of friends, millennials and young working professionals) to students/ the edutainment sector, Corporate MICE and bleisure. This collaboration between Thomas Cook India and Yas Island’s Experience Hub will focus on strategic business and product development, growing training facilities including the successful Yas Expert programme designed to enhance expertise and skills of local trade partners, joint engagements/promotions with special offers to visitors aimed at catalyzing and sustaining growth.

Thomas Cook India’s consumer data highlights that in addition to the convenient access of a short haul destination, Yas Island offers Indian travellers a diversity of engaging experiences: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to the world’s fastest roller coaster, the adrenalin rush of F1 drives at the Yas Marina Circuit, the latest attraction CLYMB, the world’s largest indoor skydiving flight chamber and the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall- all serving to entice India’s adventure-seekers; Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld shopping at Yas Mall appealing to families, and the newly announced Etihad Arena (formerly known as Yas Bay Arena.) Yas Island’s calendar of events also offers year round opportunities for music, sports, culture, cuisine and more,

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. president & country head – holidays, MICE, visa Rajeev Kale said: “Our Thomas Cook 2020 India market trend analysis reveals high potential for multiple micro-cations and enriching experiences and Yas Island is hence a significant opportunity. In our focus to target this growth potential and amplify travel experiences for our customers, we are delighted to partner with Yas Island’s Experience Hub to create an exciting one-stop-entertainment-destination for our diverse range of Indian travellers. We look forward to redefining the Yas Island experience via a dynamic range of offerings and joint engagements- to give fillip to demand across our B2B and B2C markets- and for repeat visits!”

Experience Hub vice president of marketing and sales Liam Findlay said: “We are delighted to partner with Thomas Cook India, a leader in the India market and leverage its product innovation and extensive range of consumer segments, to curate and bring to India’s consumers the best of Yas Island’s experiences. Our intent is to maximise on the demand potential from both India’s metros and its potential growth markets and Thomas Cook India’s extensive network will be of significant value in this outreach.”

He added: “At Experience Hub we believe in curating tailor made experiences for holidaymakers visiting the Island and equip trade partners in the required knowledge of all that the destination has to offer. With this agreement, we will incentivize our local trade partners and encourage them to create experiences that will resonate well with the Indian tourist market.”