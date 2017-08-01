Wyndham hotels focus on sustainability

Hospitality
News
Wyndham hotels focus on sustainability
Attendees discussed the commercial advantages of eco-friendly practices
Published: 9 January 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Three Wyndham hotels in Ajman organised a roundtable on the topic of sustainability this month.

The roundtable was composed of hospitality and sustainability professionals and was organised by Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman and Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche.

Attendees discussed the commercial advantages of eco-friendly practices, along with the importance with raising the awareness of their stakeholders. The roundtable also highlighted the financial gains from sustainability and the challenges of getting the industry more active in the issue.

Wyndham cluster general manager, Iftikhar Hamdani said: “Sustainability has always been in our agenda and we intend to keep the ball rolling and kickstart the year 2020 with a very insightful discussion on a cause that we are truly passionate about.”

“We have an annual savings of AED 120,000 from our zero landfill initiative, and have proven that it is possible to have a profitable and socially-responsible business. Another point that we want to highlight is the value of staff retention in the success of any campaigns related to sustainability, which equates to higher profit for the business.” he added.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Saudi Customs launch Auto-Adjustment Program for Customs Data
    ClassNK releases guidelines for automated/autonomous operation of ships
      Nor-Shipping demands industry #ACTION after defining 2019
        Lothar Thoma, appointed managing director Air & Sea at Gebrüder Weiss
          SATO launches smart, simple and stress-free printer to meet the front line needs of the supply chain

            More related galleries

            Photos: Taj Fateh Prakash Palace
              Power List: Women in Hospitality - 10-6
                Photos: Fairmont Dubai's Bistrot Bagatelle introduces new menu
                  Photos: F&B experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai
                    Photos: Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas