Wyndham hotels focus on sustainability

Three Wyndham hotels in Ajman organised a roundtable on the topic of sustainability this month.

The roundtable was composed of hospitality and sustainability professionals and was organised by Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman and Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche.

Attendees discussed the commercial advantages of eco-friendly practices, along with the importance with raising the awareness of their stakeholders. The roundtable also highlighted the financial gains from sustainability and the challenges of getting the industry more active in the issue.

Wyndham cluster general manager, Iftikhar Hamdani said: “Sustainability has always been in our agenda and we intend to keep the ball rolling and kickstart the year 2020 with a very insightful discussion on a cause that we are truly passionate about.”

“We have an annual savings of AED 120,000 from our zero landfill initiative, and have proven that it is possible to have a profitable and socially-responsible business. Another point that we want to highlight is the value of staff retention in the success of any campaigns related to sustainability, which equates to higher profit for the business.” he added.