Negative COVID-19 test needed to enter Abu Dhabi

The guidelines for entering Abu Dhabi have been updated once again as Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic has issued new rules.

Now only people with negative COVID-19 results may enter the capital city, with the test needing to have been done in the past 48 hours.

Abu Dhabi’s Media Office made the announcement on Twitter.



Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with @DoHSocial and @ADPoliceHQ, announce that entering #AbuDhabi emirate is permitted for all those who have received negative test results within the previous 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/aFfoe6ZnUu —

Abu Dhabi has been strict on movement since the outbreak of COVID-19, initially restricting movement within the city, as well as Al Dhafra and Al Ain. Two weeks ago, it was announced people could travel within the emirate freely and head to other emirates but would need a permit upon re-entry.

The COVID-19 results must be shown via the Alhosn App or text message from the hospital.

There was no end date given for the latest regulations.