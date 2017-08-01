Read the July 2020 issue of Hotelier Middle East online now

Published: 1 July 2020 - 9 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
In the wake of COVID-19, high-quality, accurate journalism has never been more crucial. For the hospitality industry especially, which has been dealt a hefty blow, we at Hotelier Middle East believe everyone should stay as informed as possible.

That’s why our latest magazine is still completely free of charge to read online.

In our July issue, you’ll find expert comment pieces, exclusive GM interviews, figure reports, the discussion of the industry’s ‘Road to Recovery’ and much more.

Don’t forget, you can also access all of our past issues on your phone or other smart device, completely free of charge. Just search Hotelier Middle East in your relevant app store to have the latest developments, comment pieces and industry analyses right at your fingertips.

Once you’ve read through our magazines, be sure to check back to the Hotelier Middle East website for daily updates.

