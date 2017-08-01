Rixos Hotels Egypt to resume operations

Rixos Hotels Egypt has announced that it will reopen its properties after receiving the safety certification from the Egypt Tourism Ministry.

Rixos Premium Seagate and Rixos El Alamein will be opening its doors to the public on July 1, and Rixos Sharm El Sheikh is set to re-open on August 1.

In the wake of the pandemic, the hotels have introduced a range of health and hygiene measures to reassure guests. Thermal cameras have been installed to monitor systems, a luggage disinfection protocol has been put in place and all guests will be given hygiene kits upon arrival.

Rixos Egypt general manager Erkan Yildirim explained: “Our guests are our top priority, and it is our goal to keep each one of them safe by bringing in a new prevention and safety initiative that focuses on what people value the most – a worry-free, luxury experience throughout their stay with us at Rixos.

“Even in the midst of adapting to the ‘new normal’, Rixos Hotel will never stop in providing guests the luxurious and first-class quality service they deserve during their stay at our properties.”

Similar to Hilton’s global CleanStay drive, Rixos’ hotels will place a safety seal on each room to indicate it has been sanitised and left vacant for at least 12 years after deep-cleaning.