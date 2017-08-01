Time Out announces it's back across UAE publications

Hospitality
News
Published: 1 July 2020 - 9:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

In March, sister publications Time Out Dubai, Time Out Abu Dhabi and Time Out Sharjah announced a temporary change to Time In, as a response to global lockdown measures.

Now, as a result of the gradual reopening of restaurants ,bars, malls, cinemas and other public spaces across the country, all three have returned to Time Out.

The news was announced in posts on social media at 9am on July 1.

In it, the group's editorial director Holly Sands said:

"Back in March, our bars, restaurants, cinemas, galleries, malls and almost everything in between shut their doors. And, for the first time ever, we became Time In.

A lot has happened since then. We stayed at home, we took our social lives online, our kids went to school from the kitchen table and we baked our way to avoiding boredom.

With the city now opening back up it’s time for us to be Time Out again, and time to support our local businesses in any way we can."

Sands also reminded people to be safe and pledged to support local businesses. She added: "We’ll still tell you about the best things to do from home, and there are plenty of ways to support local from your couch, from ordering direct to buying a gift voucher to use down the line."

For the full statement, click here.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

EditShare announces availability of EFS 2020
    London Live moves broadcast operation to ABS Broadcast
      7 Production to roll out Middle East’s first 4K OB truck
        UAE to switch off its 2G network by the end of 2022
          LogSquare is leading the soft automation movement

            More related galleries

            Robe helps The Voice Ukraine proceed despite Covid-19
              In Pictures: University of Wollongong Dubai’s new campus
                In Pictures: The Secret Room in Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai is a surreal speakeasy designed by Paolo Ferrari
                  Photos: Anantara to celebrate International Yoga Day across portfolio
                    The top fit-out firms in the UAE from A to D