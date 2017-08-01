Time Out announces it's back across UAE publications

In March, sister publications Time Out Dubai, Time Out Abu Dhabi and Time Out Sharjah announced a temporary change to Time In, as a response to global lockdown measures.

Now, as a result of the gradual reopening of restaurants ,bars, malls, cinemas and other public spaces across the country, all three have returned to Time Out.

The news was announced in posts on social media at 9am on July 1.

In it, the group's editorial director Holly Sands said:

"Back in March, our bars, restaurants, cinemas, galleries, malls and almost everything in between shut their doors. And, for the first time ever, we became Time In.

A lot has happened since then. We stayed at home, we took our social lives online, our kids went to school from the kitchen table and we baked our way to avoiding boredom.

With the city now opening back up it’s time for us to be Time Out again, and time to support our local businesses in any way we can."

Sands also reminded people to be safe and pledged to support local businesses. She added: "We’ll still tell you about the best things to do from home, and there are plenty of ways to support local from your couch, from ordering direct to buying a gift voucher to use down the line."

