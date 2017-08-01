W Maldives offers island rental for $200,000 per night

W Maldives has unveiled an island takeover experience where guests can buy out the entire island for themselves.

With white-sand beaches, turquoise lagoons and 77 private suites, it is certainly not a cheap holiday, but nor is it an ordinary one. Starting from US$199,000 a night, guests will be given access to the entire island and all its amenities.

This includes unlimited use of the hotel’s two-mast, 80ft sailing yacht, access to the over-water Away Spa, dining at any of the six F&B venues and access to the hotel’s second island Gaathafushi.

Altogether, the island can sleep up to 162 guests, with curated experiences being arranged throughout the stay and $150 in credit given for all food and drink each day.

The island takeover offer requires a booking of at least three nights.