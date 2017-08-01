Why should you embark on an MBA at Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management?

Tell us about the MBA programme at EAHM?

Our MBA in International Hospitality Management is an industry-leading programme that sets you up for success from Day One. Created with working hospitality professionals in-mind, our MBA it is customisable to suit your schedule. Fast-track our programme in a year, or take it part-time for up to four years: the choice is yours.

What makes it different from other hospitality MBA programmes?

The MBA we offer is simply unlike any other. Working professionals embarking our course can to work and study simultaneously. It has been benchmarked against 15 other internationally-recognised master’s-level courses, and has been crafted by over 60 global senior executives from the industry who have contributed to its structure and content. To put it simply – you really are learning from leaders.

What does an MBA programme offer that on-the-job learning can’t?

Whilst on-the-job learning gives you plenty of practical experience, an MBA allows you to approach hospitality from a commercial and socio-cultural perspective, gives you the higher-order thinking required to succeed at managerial levels and beyond, and opens you up to a world of networking opportunity with current and future industry leaders. The program will develop strategic thinking to a level not possible with on-the-job training.

Why is now the right time for hospitality professionals to embark on an MBA?

As the world has adapted to the New Normal, we are starting to see a resurgence in demand for hospitality. By embarking on an MBA now, you will graduate at a time where the industry will see a bounce-back. More than ever, the industry will be looking for highly qualified, knowledgeable and skills managers to deliver hospitality services in a new way. With the skills and network our MBA provides, you will be equipped to lead in a new golden age of hospitality.

Do graduates of the EAHM MBA programme have a better chance of reaching leadership positions?

They definitely do. Our MBA programme enjoys a 97% job placement rate, with a substantial number of graduates moving onto managerial roles and above. An MBA is becoming crucial for hospitality employees to obtain executive level positions within the industry, with many businesses looking for individuals with commercial acumen, critical thinking and networking skills – skills that we develop from day one.