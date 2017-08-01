Willow Stream Spa reopens at Fairmont Ajman

Following a three-month closure, Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont Ajman has reopened to guests.

The spa received approval from the Ajman Tourism Development Department, acknowledging its updated protocols amid the pandemic.



Coupled with the reopening of the private hammam room, treatments include exfoliations, massages and moisturising treatments with camel milk from the desert, Arabian coffee and za’atar. The signature massage at the facility comprises a full body and Indian scalp massage with grapefruit and black pepper.

To keep guests safe, temperature checks will be carried out on arrival, with all guests needing to fill out a health declaration form. Social distancing will also be enforced and only three guests at a time are allowed in the spa.

The spa is open daily from 10am to 8pm.