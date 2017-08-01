Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways launches map of COVID-19 information

Etihad Airways has joined forces with travel risk management company Sitata to launch an interactive map detailing COVID-19 information in each country.

Quarantining and other COVID-19 protection measures have been a major hurdle to the aviation industry’s recovery. In a recent survey from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) upwards of 80% of travellers said they would not fly to countries with quarantining measures in place.

Etihad’s travel map will elevate some of these issues, continuously updating itself to show the latest global travel information. The information is vetted by Sitata’s team of editors and updated as and when new information is made available.



Etihad Aviation Group chief digital officer Frank Meyer explained: “With travel restrictions beginning to ease in many destinations, we are keen to provide our guests with current information on COVID-19 related guidelines from the countries they plan to travel to. The current situation is still very volatile and dynamic, and with new guidelines being implemented on a daily basis - and sometimes even more frequently - it is important for us as an airline to support our guests with as much information as possible”.

Information includes border restrictions, curfew timings, mandatory precautionary measures, quarantine rules, airport and flight operations and even the number of coronavirus cases in each destination.

Meyer continued: “Collaborating with Sitata to implement their travel alert map on etihad.com is yet another initiative, amongst several others, that is being implemented to ensure the continuous safety and wellbeing of our guests throughout their travels.”

The airline has also recently launched a COVID-19 self-assessment tool on etihad.com.