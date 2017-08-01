Italian restaurant The Artisan reopens at new Dubai location

Highly regarded Italian restaurant The Artisan has reopened in a new Waldorf Astoria DIFC location after almost 18 months closed.

One of the few Dubai restaurants to make the World’s 50 Best discovery list, The Artisan returns just a stone’s throw from its previous location.

Executive chef Luca Tresoldi, who led the kitchen of the previous iteration, has curated a menu drawing from across his homeland and focusing on fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Having been operating as a delivery-only pizza concept for the last few months due to the coronavirus shutdown, The Artisan is now fully open and with much more than pizzas to offer.

The menu includes fresh oysters, Apulian burrata, Patagonian calamari, yellowfin tuna tartare, gnochetti with Tuscan pecorino and black truffle, slow-cooked beef cheek, oven-baked scallops, and much more.

Its pizzas proved popular during lockdown and as they are fermented for 72 hours, it’s no surprise why.

Tresoldi prides himself on importing the best products, with olive oil from Toscana, mozzarella from Campania, and parmigiana from Emilia Romagna.