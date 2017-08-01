Italian restaurant The Artisan reopens at new Dubai location

Hospitality
News
Published: 10 July 2020 - 3:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Highly regarded Italian restaurant The Artisan has reopened in a new Waldorf Astoria DIFC location after almost 18 months closed.

One of the few Dubai restaurants to make the World’s 50 Best discovery list, The Artisan returns just a stone’s throw from its previous location.

Executive chef Luca Tresoldi, who led the kitchen of the previous iteration, has curated a menu drawing from across his homeland and focusing on fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Having been operating as a delivery-only pizza concept for the last few months due to the coronavirus shutdown, The Artisan is now fully open and with much more than pizzas to offer.

The menu includes fresh oysters, Apulian burrata, Patagonian calamari, yellowfin tuna tartare, gnochetti with Tuscan pecorino and black truffle, slow-cooked beef cheek, oven-baked scallops, and much more.

Its pizzas proved popular during lockdown and as they are fermented for 72 hours, it’s no surprise why.

Tresoldi prides himself on importing the best products, with olive oil from Toscana, mozzarella from Campania, and parmigiana from Emilia Romagna.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Zain KSA 5G network now covers 30 cities across Saudi Arabia
    Airbus deliveries down 50% in first half of 2020
      UAE-based FMCG importer expands e-commerce offering
        EPISODE 2: Restarting the Supply Chain
          DATA: End-user paying preferences when buying fresh food

            More related galleries

            TwentyOne06's Douglas Drummond tells us his design Objects of Desire
              In Pictures: 4SPACE designs new branch of Coffeetea at Dubai International Financial Centre
                In Pictures: Abejo bar and restaurant in India's Pubtown is among inaugural project for ForeArch Studios
                  Design of Japan's Sorano Hotel embraces new style of holiday
                    Robe helps The Voice Ukraine proceed despite Covid-19