Marriott senior communications director for MEA moves to Indian hospitality company

Anjali Mehra, a hospitality veteran and former senior director of communications MEA at Marriott International has moved to The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts as VP of marketing.In her new role, Mehra will provide strategic counsel to the company’s leadership while also implementing a company-wide marketing and communication plan. She will be responsible for strengthening the Indian company’s recognition as a luxury brand.

She has seen a long and successful career in the world of hospitality, boasting 25 years of experience. In 2005, she found herself as the manager for marketing communications at India’s first Marriott Hotel – Goa Marriott Resort. She later moved to Taj Group as PR manager before holding a range of different hospitality jobs across India.

She was later made responsible for marketing & communication strategies for Starwood Hotels & Resorts across India, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan.

Once she returned to Marriott, she was made director of PR in Africa and later senior director for communications MEA. In this position, she oversaw communication strategies for more than 260 hotels across 22 brands in 29 countries.

“I am delighted to welcome Anjali as a key member of my leadership team,” said The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts COO Anuraag Bhatnagar. “Anjali brings with her exceptional domain expertise as well as regional insights that will enable us to create and implement innovative strategies that will further elevate and enhance the positioning of the brand, steering us into the next phase of our growth and success.”