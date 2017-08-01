Jumeirah Beach Hotel reopens while Burj Al Arab remains shut for now

Jumeirah Group has announced the reopening of its first hotel, and one of the most popular, Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

Reopened on July 10, Jumeirah Beach Hotel like many others in the portfolio has received the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label in recognition of its hygiene practices.

At the time of writing, the Beit Al Bahar Villas, J Club and Al Marsa Beach have all been inspected and certified by the company.

The hotel features six external swimming pools dotted around its grounds, along with a 2km shoreline shaded by the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and a selection of upmarket F&B venues.

Jumeirah Group, which is based in Dubai, has already benefited from the emirate reopening for tourism earlier this week.

Speaking to Hotelier Middle East, Jumeirah Group chief commercial officer Alexander Lee explained: “Within the first week since it was confirmed, online bookings have doubled in terms of planned stays versus the previous weeks.”

He continued: “Interestingly, international guests are also increasingly looking to visit in the next three months with over half of the bookings made post the announcement for July, August and September.”