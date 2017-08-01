Kempinski Hotel Mall of Emirates receives Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates has become the Dubai property to receive the Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas.

The five-star hotel has been recognised for its upgraded hygiene measures through the deployment of the company-wide ‘ White Gloves Services ’ initiative.

Launched in May, the initiative was rolled out in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Kempinski operational strategy and quality management teams worked to create a 50-page guidebook to be given to hotels across the portfolio.

Hotel teams have to keep their distance to the guests of at least 1.5 metres, all furniture in public areas has to be rearranged to keep social distancing rules for the convenience of guests.

Cleaning plans are provided by hygiene products supplier Diversey through wall charts and online guidelines to visualise step by step the flow of disinfection and cleaning of all hotel areas.

Sanitising stations will be spread throughout each hotel, key cards will be disinfected before and after usage, cloth towels in public toilets replaced by one-time-usage disposable towels and professional air purifiers provide clean and fresh air.

The hotel’s GM, Slim Zaiane explained: “The safety and security of our guests and team members remain our utmost priority. We are very proud that we have taken it further and have been awarded Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label amongst the top hotels in the world to receive the prestigious certification.”

Bureau Veritas SVP for the Middle East and Central Asia Marcel Hochar added: “Since 1828, Bureau Veritas’ mission has been to shape a world of trust. Adapting to the current sanitary crisis, we have developed the ‘Safeguard’ Label which we have the ability to address the new expectations of our society in terms of health and safety. We are very proud to be associated with Kempinski Mall of Emirates in their proactive endeavour to make a difference for their guests and demonstrate their readiness to receive them in a healthy and safe environment.’’

Kempinski MOE adds to the growing list of recognised hotels, including the majority of the Jumeirah Group portfolio.