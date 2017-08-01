BREAKING NEWS: New dates announced for Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020

Hospitality
News
Published: 12 July 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
A new date has been announced for the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020.

The hospitality industry's flagship event was originally due to take place in October but will now happen on Tuesday, November 24.

The decision has been made to ensure the health and safety of attendees is taken into account and to make sure the ceremony can be a true celebration of the successes of the industry in recovering from the pandemic.

This year's event will be themed Back to the 80s, with guests expected to throw themselves into the sounds and fashions of the era.

The new date also means the deadline for nominations is also extended. You now have until Thursday August 27 to make any submissions.

You can register and nominate your entries here.

We're looking forward to seeing you all.
