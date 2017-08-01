Lifestyle hotel in Uzbekistan signed with help of UAE hoteliers

ATECA Hotels, an Uzbekistani group developed by UAE hoteliers, has signed a deal to bring the first ATECA 24/7 property to the country.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with Tashkent-based Global Smart Investments (GSI) to manage the group’s first ATECA 24/7 property.

GSI Founder Usmonov Kakhramon explained: “We believe the hospitality sector in Uzbekistan can greatly benefit from international hotel experts like Mr Michel Noblet who have been based in the United Arab Emirates for over two decades and is now engaged in exchange of knowledge and best practices between the two countries.

"We are thrilled to be the first to bring this enormous hospitality experience to Uzbekistan with an innovative ‘Hotel in a Box’ concept especially customised for the region and tailored around the market needs.”

ATECA Holding executive chairman Michel Noblet added: “Over the past five decades, we have had a remarkable journey in the tourism and hospitality industry – a journey that has led us to new frontiers and discoveries. Following our latest move to the heart of the Silk Route, we are driven by the purpose of developing and opening new opportunities for the tourism and hospitality sector in Uzbekistan.”

Uzbekistan has goals to increase tourism’s contribution to the country’s GDP from 3.4 percent in 2018 at more than 5 percent. By 2025, it hopes to attract more than nine million tourists, up from just over 6.7 million last year.

Noblet added: “At this pivotal moment when Uzbekistan is positioning itself on the global tourism map we are excited to unveil the ATECA 24/7 Hotel brand in the country and are proud to be associated with a reputable partner like GSI to contribute to the development and growth of the hospitality industry in Uzbekistan.

"Our plans fit perfectly with the nation’s tourism vision and this strategic signing cements our position in the country while reflecting our long-term commitment here.”

Construction for the 98-key lifestyle hotel is expected to commence once borders reopen.