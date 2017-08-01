Middle East hotel revenues jump by 35% for June

July has been the much-needed month of recovery for the Middle East hotel market. Dubai hoteliers have seen a surge in bookings, tourism is reopening , Saudi Arabia has unveiled an ambitious domestic tourism campaign, hotels are being signed and flights are resuming.

However according to hotel & travelling marketing company 80 Days, the region’s recovery actually started last month, where revenues were already increasing by as much as 35 percent.

Looking at data from 100 hotels in the region, 80 Days found that since a rapid drop in website traffic and transactions in Mid-March, performance has been recovering slowly. In May, Middle East hotels started to witness the first signs of recovery with a 38 percent increase in revenue compared to April, and a 26 percent rise in website sessions. June improved over May in revenues and 17 percent in website sessions.

Another reassuring trend for the region is the rise in ‘brand loyalty’. Revenue from direct traffic sources has increased year-on-year by 10 percent compared to all other channels, showing more and more are going straight to their favourite hospitality names.

The average booking time from booking to check-in has always been very short in the Middle East. However, this has shortened further in May and June with many more same-day bookings than before. The average length of stay from bookings made in May to June, was 2.89 nights suggesting mostly short, weekend visits as opposed to longer holidays.

