Atlantis, The Palm’s underwater restaurant Ossiano temporarily rebrands as Grégoire’s Kitchen

Hospitality
News
Published: 13 July 2020 - 10:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Award-winning underwater restaurant Ossiano is set to reopen but with a new concept for the summer season.

Temporarily rebranding as Grégoire’s Kitchen by Ossiano, chef Grégoire Berger will serve an 18-course modern tapas menu in a more relaxed environment than usual for the acclaimed Atlantis, The Palm restaurant.

Aiming to offer a more accessible price point and with a live DJ for entertainment, Grégoire’s Kitchen will reopen from Thursday, July 16.

Berger said: “After this crazy and uncertain period, we want to focus on bringing people together, and nothing does this better than a great dining experience.

"Food nourishes the soul and we all need to heal together, so it’s my pleasure to invite all of Dubai’s residents to my restaurant, to enjoy our unique dining experience in an affordable way.

"We recognise that people can’t travel right now, so we’re modernising tapas dishes, and reinterpreting them with my own unique twist. I look forward to reopening the kitchen and welcoming new guests to try our new food.”

Dishes include sardine and confit lemon truffle, cancale oysters with seafoam, Spanish mussels with cider and chorizo, and churros with chocolate and coriander, but the menu will change every week, with Berger searching out top ingredients to create dishes from around the globe.

Prices start at AED395 for 18 dishes or AED595 with beverage pairing, and two seatings will be offered nightly at 6pm and 8.30pm.


