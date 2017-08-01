Interest for UAE holidays in 2021 soars

While the coronavirus pandemicput most travel on hold this year, people are still keen to get back out exploring the world, according to a new report.

A recent survey from the UK’s Kuoni Travel has found that the UAE has become the world’s most searched destination for holidays next year.

According to Google Trends, online searches for ‘2021 holiday’ has spiked by 124 percent since the end of March.

The UAE topped Kuoni Travel’s list, ahead of the likes of Canada, the US and Egypt. Dubai Media Office shared the news on Twitter:

The #UAE is 1st on a ranking of the world’s most searched-for destinations globally, showing the most popular holiday destinations for 2021, according to worldwide data analysed by UK-based luxury travel group @KuoniTravelUK. pic.twitter.com/fuLPrOP58k — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 12, 2020