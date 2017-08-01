Interest for UAE holidays in 2021 soars

Hospitality
News
Published: 13 July 2020 - 10:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
While the coronavirus pandemicput most travel on hold this year, people are still keen to get back out exploring the world, according to a new report.

A recent survey from the UK’s Kuoni Travel has found that the UAE has become the world’s most searched destination for holidays next year.

According to Google Trends, online searches for ‘2021 holiday’ has spiked by 124 percent since the end of March.

The UAE topped Kuoni Travel’s list, ahead of the likes of Canada, the US and Egypt. Dubai Media Office shared the news on Twitter:



“To uncover 2021’s most dreamed of destinations, we reviewed data for 131 countries around the world, including the UK, to discover which countries travellers are searching for on Google for next year,” said the travel group.

Dubai reopened for tourism earlier in the month, with hoteliers and tour operators already reporting increased interest from international travellers.
