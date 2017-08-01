Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront reopens for business

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront has reopened its doors to guests following a brief closure period due to the ongoing pandemic.

The five-star hotel prior to its reopening embraced the Group’s Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol. The Business Bay property has completed the SGS Disinfection Monitored and Cleaning Checked mark by SGS, an inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

The official SGS Disinfection Monitored and Cleaning Checked mark confirmed Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront has met the highest cleanliness, disinfection and safety measures and is based on the successful completion of independent testing by SGS including a remote in-depth validation to ensure the hotel has implemented all 20-Step and +10-Step protocols for meetings & events as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol, followed by an on-site audit.

Radisson Blu Hotel cluster GM David Allan explained: “We remain committed to delivering a clean and safe environment with maximum hygiene standards to protect our guests, team members and partners. We are pleased SGS has validated our full compliance with all the health, safety, disinfection protocols as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol which includes a 20-step protocol and a 10-step protocol specifically defined for Meetings & Events. We look forward to welcoming back our guests to the friendliest hotel in Dubai and creating unforgettable experiences for travellers from around the world.”

Allan told Hotelier Middle East last week (https://www.hoteliermiddleeast.com/118387-hotel-inquiries-spike-as-dubai-reopens) that the Radisson properties under his belt have already benefited from Dubai’s tourism reopening. He said: “In our hotels we see the early signs of rooms picking-up and very much expect this continue as we get deeper into July and the remainder of 2020.”

To further spur business at the Dubai Waterfront hotel, a staycation has been introduced. The package includes stays from AED299, with breakfast and lunch at the Larder F&B venue and dinner at either FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar or Nelson’s Sports Bar.