How Dubai's Waldorf Astoria DIFC is elevating hygeine standards

Waldorf Astoria DIFC is rolling out a new programme to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to Hilton properties. We run through what the five-star hotel is doing to reassure guests.

Protocol and preference

Guests who feel more comfortable opting for a contactless arrival experience can check in, choose their room, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out using their mobile devices through the free Hilton Honors mobile app. This option is available at more than 4,700 participating Hilton properties worldwide. For guests who prefer a traditional check-in, physical distancing measures will be in place and guests will be instructed on how to move through the in-person check-in and check-out process in a safe way.

Safety seal

For guests staying at the Waldorf Astoria DIFC, the first point of contact with the guest room will be with the Hilton CleanStay room seal, placed on the door upon being thoroughly cleaned. The room will have extra disinfection of the most frequently touched guests room areas – light switches, door handles, TV remotes, thermostats and more. It will be decluttered, with items like pens and paper removed. Disinfecting wipes also will be provided in every room for guest use.

Single-use service ware

In hotel restaurants, tables and chairs will be adequately spaced to ensure proper physical distancing in accordance with government regulations. Biodegradable, disposable dishes/utensils will be available upon request. During breakfast, restaurants will offer a range of options including grab and go, pre-plated covered items, à la carte and assisted service. When ordering room service where it is provided, guests will experience contactless delivery, with orders and single-use service ware placed outside their guest room doors.

Final fact

Dubai's Waldorf Astoria DIFC became the first hotel in the Middle East to apply the CleanStay seal to guest rooms as the programme rolls out across the region.