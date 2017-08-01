Occupancy drops to 26 percent for Dubai hotels in June

Hospitality
News
Published: 14 July 2020 - 11:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Data and analytics company STR has released preliminary June data for Dubai hotels.

According to STR, occupancy fell by 60.8 percent to 26.3 percent compared to June 2019. Average daily rate (ADR) also fell by 28.9 percent to AED275.75. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) took the worst hit, dropping by 72.2 percent to AED72.65.

The ADR and RevPAR levels were up from May 2020, but the occupancy level was slightly lower than the month prior.

Last week, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, CEO and Chairman of the Emirates Group said in a CNN interview that the emirate’s hotels have been faring well following the city’s tourism resumption on July 7.

He said that in the past few weeks, on weekends, occupancy has been as high as 80 percent for some Dubai hotels.

Moving into July, KPIs such as occupancy, ADR and RevPAR should see some degree of improvement. Hoteliers around Dubai have already told Hotelier Middle East that bookings have been on the up. With groups like Jumeirah, Radisson and Minor Hotels all seeing improvements.

