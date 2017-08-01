Radisson expands across Turkey despite ongoing pandemic

Radisson Hotel Group has expanded across Turkey with the opening of two new properties. Radisson Hotel Istanbul Sultanahmet and the Radisson Hotel President Beyazit Istanbul are both located in Istanbul and grow the operator’s presence in the city to 16 hotels.

Radisson is one of the country’s largest hospitality companies, with 30 hotels and over 4,500 rooms in operation and under development with an ambition to grow to over 50 hotels and 10,000 rooms within the next three to five years.

The group currently has four brands represented in Turkey with Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson and Park Inn by Radisson in operation and under development.

The Radisson Hotel Istanbul Sultanahmet features 28 rooms, with two F&B venues, meeting facilities, and a ballroom. Over at old Istanbul, the Radisson Hotel President Beyazit Istanbul boasts 201 rooms, with five F&B venues, a fitness centre, health club, pool and spa area. There are also MICE facilities for up to 350.

Radisson Hotel Group area senior vice president, central & eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey, Yilmaz Yildirimlar commented: “We are proud to open two new hotels in Istanbul’s most in-demand historic location. In addition to Istanbul’s unique cultural background and numerous attractions, our ongoing investment and expansion, highlight Turkey’s importance as a key development market for Radisson Hotel Group. We look forward to further expanding our Turkish portfolio.”