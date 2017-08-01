Radisson expands across Turkey despite ongoing pandemic

Hospitality
News
Published: 14 July 2020 - 11:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Radisson Hotel Group has expanded across Turkey with the opening of two new properties. Radisson Hotel Istanbul Sultanahmet and the Radisson Hotel President Beyazit Istanbul are both located in Istanbul and grow the operator’s presence in the city to 16 hotels.

Radisson is one of the country’s largest hospitality companies, with 30 hotels and over 4,500 rooms in operation and under development with an ambition to grow to over 50 hotels and 10,000 rooms within the next three to five years.

The group currently has four brands represented in Turkey with Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson and Park Inn by Radisson in operation and under development.

The Radisson Hotel Istanbul Sultanahmet features 28 rooms, with two F&B venues, meeting facilities, and a ballroom. Over at old Istanbul, the Radisson Hotel President Beyazit Istanbul boasts 201 rooms, with five F&B venues, a fitness centre, health club, pool and spa area. There are also MICE facilities for up to 350.

Radisson Hotel Group area senior vice president, central & eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey, Yilmaz Yildirimlar commented: “We are proud to open two new hotels in Istanbul’s most in-demand historic location. In addition to Istanbul’s unique cultural background and numerous attractions, our ongoing investment and expansion, highlight Turkey’s importance as a key development market for Radisson Hotel Group. We look forward to further expanding our Turkish portfolio.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

FAA downgrades Pakistan’s safety rating over pilot concerns
    Fatafeat features Egyptian Celebrity Dalia Mostafa in ‘Asrar Mama’
      Tech Mahindra launches new platform for media rights
        Saudi-based Takki launches on Netflix
          Huawei reiterates its commitment to advancing 5G in the Middle East

            More related galleries

            TwentyOne06's Douglas Drummond tells us his design Objects of Desire
              In Pictures: 4SPACE designs new branch of Coffeetea at Dubai International Financial Centre
                In Pictures: Abejo bar and restaurant in India's Pubtown is among inaugural project for ForeArch Studios
                  Design of Japan's Sorano Hotel embraces new style of holiday
                    Robe helps The Voice Ukraine proceed despite Covid-19