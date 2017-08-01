Hotelbeds and Louvre Hotels Group join forces to grow client reach

Hotelbeds , a leading bedbank, has entered a partnership with Louvre Hotels Group to grow client reach for both parties.

The agreement will strengthen Louvre’s distribution reach using Hotelbeds’ network of more than 60,000 travel trade buyers in 140 source markets, including airlines, travel agents and tour operators. At the same time, Hotelbeds’ customers will gain access to preferential rates and availability from across Louvre Hotels Group’s portfolio of 1,500 hotels in 54 countries worldwide, equating to more than 100,000 rooms.

As part of the agreement, Louvre will distribute its room through both ‘Hotelbeds’ and Bedsonline, which caters more to retail travel agents.

Hotelbeds head of global chains Mark Redmond commented: “We are delighted to sign a preferred partnership with Louvre Hotels Group, a major player in the global hospitality industry with a great portfolio that includes 1,500 hotels in 54 countries – and over 100,000 rooms available.”

He added: “They have a full hotel offering, spanning one to five star properties, with well known brands such as Première Classe, Kyriad, Campanile, Tulip Inn, Golden Tulip, and Royal Tulip. Now, as the current restrictions on travel begin to ease I am certain that our 60,000 travel trade clients will be very excited to gain access to special rates and availability across Louvre’s full portfolio.”

Louvre Hotels Group VP of sales and distribution Olivier Daurat added: “This alliance is very important for us as thanks to Hotelbeds we can have access to one of the largest PRESS RELEASE travel trade distribution networks available, including both wholesale and retail buyers. We look forward to working with Hotelbeds to grow our overall bookings together and more importantly to generate incremental, high-value reservations once travel demand picks back up again.”

Owned by Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd., Louvre Hotels Group is one of the world’s largest hotels. Its portfolio complete portfolio ranges from one to five stars properties, including: Première Classe, Campanile, Kyriad, Kyriad Direct, Tulip Inn, Golden Tulip and Royal Tulip.