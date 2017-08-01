Rove Hotels becomes first mid-scale brand to receive Bureau Veritas certification

Rove Hotels has become the first mid-scale hotel brand in Dubai to receive the Safeguard label from Bureau Veritas.

Bureau Veritas, a leading force in testing, inspection and certification services, rolled out the Safeguard label as part of its wider ‘Restart Your Business with BV’ campaign. Beyond just helping hotels elevate hygiene and safety, the campaign works to help companies of all sizes get back to business as quickly as possible in the new climate.

The Safeguard label in particular recognises the health, safety and hygiene procedures in place at a company, verified by remote or field audits according to a health checklist.

Rove hotels corporate director for operations Paul Bridger said: “At Rove, the health and safety of our Rovers and Rovesters is our top priority. In current times, it’s even more imperative for all businesses to elevate their hygiene standards. Therefore, Rove is extremely grateful and proud to have received this certification as it gives our stakeholders the peace of mind that we have utilised all possible tools we have to ensure their safety within our hotels.”