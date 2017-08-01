Watch the latest Caterer Bitesize webinar on money-saving measures

With restaurants having to tighten their belts as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to be felt, the latest Caterer Middle East Conference Bitesize webinar from our sister publication tackled the issue of money-saving measures.

Caterer Middle East editor Simon Ritchie hosted this session discussing how restaurants can cut costs in a post-Covid world without cutting corners.

Whether it’s apps that are promising to streamline the customer experience and cut down on staff costs, or ways in which F&B outlets can adapt to meet the changing demands of customers in the current climate, an expert panel of restaurateurs gave their thoughts on what works and what doesn’t.

Ritchie was joined by Bhupender Nath, founder of Passion F&B, which operates the likes of Tresind Studio and Carnival by Tresind; Nicolas Budzynski, global operations director of LPM Restaurant & Bar, and Panchali Mahendra, managing director of Atelier House Hospitality, known for its multi-Michelin star-winning brand Marea and Indian street food concept Mohalla.

Watch the full conversation below.