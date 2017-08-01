60,000 travel professionals advise on Dubai’s tourism restart

Prior to Dubai reopening its doors for international visitors on July 7 , the Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DTCM) hosted 349 trade webinars with industry professionals to ensure the restart was a success.

Over a four-month period leading to July 7, 60,396 professionals, including travel agents, tour operators and travel planners discussed how to ensure Dubai remained one of the world’s most popular travel destinations.

Conducted by the markets’ heads of regions, the webinars featured senior officials of Dubai Tourism including Hoor Al Khaja, acting associate vice president, international operations and Steen Jakobsen, assistant vice president, Dubai business events and city operations, and representatives of Dubai’s hospitality, travel and entertainment sectors.

The sessions honed in on some of Dubai’s key source markets including India, GCC, UK & Ireland, China, Russia, USA, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Nordic states, key markets in Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Al Khaja commented, "Prior to the reopening of the city to tourists earlier this month, Dubai Tourism made a concerted effort through trade initiatives in source markets to sustain global consideration for Dubai and encourage tourists to make the city their safe destination of choice. These trade webinars proved to be the ideal substitute for our planned line-up of fam trips,roadshows and trade shows that could not be held due to the pandemic.

"The successful hosting of webinars across international markets is also testament to the continued support of our stakeholders and partners and the tireless efforts of our head office team and teams at overseas offices in curating virtual events. Promoting Dubai as a global destination of choice during these challenging times also reflects the resolve of Dubai Tourism and its stakeholders to reinforce efforts to set the pace for increased growth."

The webinars covered, among other things, the preparations to reopen, its efforts in deploying health and safety measures, destination offerings, Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai College of Tourism courses and tourism-growth strategies.