Abu Dhabi hotel occupancy rates show recovery in July

Despite not following in the footsteps of Dubai in reopening for international tourism, hotel occupancy rates have improved in Abu Dhabi this month.

The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) in the UAE capital revealed rates were up 3 percent year-on-year in the first week of the month.

“Abu Dhabi has long been known for its unparalleled hospitality and diverse range of offerings,” Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi said.

“The progress we have seen since the start of this month was achieved by simply leveraging our offerings and the existing high standard of hospitality, to help us speed up the enlivenment of our sector and elevate further from that point,” Al Shaiba added.

t also coincides with the UFC Fight Island event, which has seen 2,500 people flown in to the capital to stay in hotels in a safe zone on Yas Island for around eight weeks.

The department announced it expects occupancy rates to recover further as more initiatives are deployed to help hospitality and tourism. “The support we have received from government authorities has also been a key driver in the progress of the tourism sector,” Al Shaiba concluded.

Abu Dhabi says it intends to focus in on domestic tourism for now. Al Shaiba said earlier this week that “We believe that domestic will play a big role in the next few months as the travellers still have some concerns about travelling abroad. Domestic will be the key for us to recover the industry.”

Over in Dubai, the emirate’s hospitality sector has seen improvements in July also, with some reports saying occupancy is hitting as high as 80% on the weekends. The modern metropolis, usually a hub for hospitality, is just coming out of a rough June where occupancy dropped to 26%.