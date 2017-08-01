Dubai Tourism sets sights on increasing arrivals from GCC region

While Dubai finds itself in close proximity to the other GCC destination, the city’s top source markets have often been outside the neighbouring countries.

In 2019, Dubai’s best year for international arrivals, Saudi Arabia was the second-largest source market with 1.6 million, beaten by India yet again.With this in mind, Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) has appointed Claviger, a travel & hospitality representation company, to boost arrivals from across the GCC.

The partnership will see DTCM leverage Claviger’s network of travel industry professionals with the goal of boosting arrivals from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Egypt. The Department will also work with the company to improve Dubai’s image as a favourable destination for GCC residents.

Hoor AlKhaja, acting associate vice president for International Operations at DTCM explained: “Dubai remains amongst the most preferred destinations for tourists from the region. Appointing Claviger is part of Dubai Tourism’s commitment to its source markets and our ongoing strategy to attract even more visitors from GCC and Egypt to Dubai, year-on-year.

“Over the years, Claviger has built up a strong reputation as one of the leading luxury hospitality sales & marketing consultancy firms operating in the Middle East. The company has proven expert knowledge and insight into this dynamic market and its travellers, as well as how to spot and adapt to new and emerging consumer trends.”

Oman brought one million arrivals to Dubai last year, but was still in fifth place behind both China and Russia. Kuwait and Egypt find themselves in ninth and 11th place respectively. Bahrain meanwhile was not in 2019’s top 20 source markets.