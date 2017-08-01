Dubai's Atlantis, The Palm launches 'Extraordinary has new look' marketing campaign

Published: 16 July 2020 - 9:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Atlantis, The Palm has introduced a new marketing campaign called ‘Extraordinary has a new look’, following a revamp of its interiors.

The campaign was sent out with the messaging: "More Fresh. More Fun. More Mesmerising."

A three-year refurbishment of the sprawling resort's rooms was announced back in 2017, so it looks like it's now complete.

The five-star resort has also revamped its offers and discounts to tie in with the campaign.

The ‘Summer Re-Imagined’ package offers room rates from AED555 and AED795 on the weekend. The offer includes daily access to Aquaventure Waterpark and The Lost Chambers Aquarium for each nights’ stay. Those booking breakfast or half board will also be given AED200 in redeemable credit at the hotel.

The ‘Couples Escape’ package includes a free upgrade, as well as a set menu for two at Hakkasan. Guests will be given one complimentary bottle of champagne on arrival, as well as complimentary breakfast. Like the previous offer, access to the aquarium and waterpark will be free of charge. AED200 in credit and late check out at 5pm is also provided.

The ‘White Beach Staycation’ is available on two-night stays. The package includes lunch for two at White Beach, a bottle of wine, access to White Beach, sun longer reservation, AED200 in credit and aquarium and waterpark access.

For those who book direct on the Atlantis website, there are also discounts on room rates, spa experiences and waterpark experiences.


