JA Resorts & Hotels receives Dubai Tourism’s stamp of approval

Published: 16 July 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
UAE-based hospitality company JA Resorts & Hotels has received the Dubai Assured Stamp in recognition of its continued efforts in health and safety.

Launched in the first week of the July, the stamp was made in collaboration with Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), Department of Economic Development and Dubai Municipality, given to hotels, F&B venues, retail spaces and attractions.

Like other hygiene certifications cropping up in the industry, the Dubai Assured stamp makes sure a property complies with all the latest health guidelines against coronavirus. Properties will be inspected every two weeks to make sure they meet the protocols issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

The stamp has been given to JA The Resort Jebel Ali Beach Dubai, JA Hatta Fort Hotel Dubai, JA Oasis Beach Tower Dubai and The Manor by JA.

CEO Anthony Ross shared: “Dubai has officially reopened for international tourists and already welcoming them and looking forward to more arrivals. The safety of our guests and our own team-members is our highest priority and both official stamps are testament to our commitment to their well-being. All of these processes have been integrated seamlessly into our day-to-day operations so that guests can fully relax and enjoy their holidays without disruption”.

In mid-June the group also bagged the hygiene stamp from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

