Dubai venue launches food delivery service to Dubai Marina yachts

Published: 17 July 2020 - 3:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
While delivery has been a hot topic in the F&B industry for a while, the focus has mainly been on deliveries on land, but now a Dubai beach club is set to start delivering to yachts in the area.

Cove Beach at Caesars Palace Bluewaters is launching two offshore dining experiences for chartered yacht services on the Arabian Gulf.

Sun worshippers and partygoers on yachts can order from Cove Beach’s all day menu, offering a selection of its signature pool and beachside items including maki rolls, fresh gourmet salads, and an array of vegan options.

For those looking for something more substantial, a VIP service is launching soon, delivering favourites from the beach club’s Two.0 restaurant such as whole grilled lobster and prime tomahawk steak. This option even includes a dedicated onboard waiter to serve you.

Delivery is available in as little as 35 minutes from 12pm to 11pm daily to all private and chartered yachts at Dubai Marina Port or directly to yachts moored within the delivery area at Bluewaters Island.
