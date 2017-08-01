Dubai's Jumeirah Al Naseem opens booking for penthouse suites

Five-star hotel Jumeirah Al Naseem has opened bookings for its two most exclusive rooms – the Ocean Penthouse and the Royal Penthouse.[[{"fid":"80675","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]Sized at 407sqm, the Ocean Penthouse features a private 11-metre infinity pool, a fitness studio and return limousine transfers to/from Dubai International Airport. Ocean Penthouse guests will be given Club Lounge access throughout their stay, as well as a guest experience manager to help arrange and advise on activities.

Guests will also be given unlimited Wild Wadi Waterpark entry, Summersalt Beach Club entry and private check-in and check-out within the penthouse.

The 690sqm Royal Penthouse spans its own floor and has five bedrooms. It also has an infinity pool, fitness studio and all the other perks from the Ocean Penthouse. Additionally, it features three living and dining areas, interconnecting rooms, a private elevator and an area for service staff.

On the private terrace, guests will be able to see the Burj Al Arab.